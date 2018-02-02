SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces An Investigation of MetLife, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MetLife, Inc. ("MetLife" or the "Company") (NYSE: MET).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Metlife shares, and would like more information about the investigation, we encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of The Schall Law firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at (424) 303-1964, to discuss your rights without cost to you. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or email the managing partner directly at brian@schallfirm.com.

On January 29, 2018, MetLife announced it would postpone its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017 earnings report and conference call, citing "material weakness" in its financial reporting. The Company also advised investors it expects to increase reserves in total between $525 million and $575 million on a pre-tax basis to cover certain annuity recipients "who have been unresponsive or missing over time." Following this news, Xunlei's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world, and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contact:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,

Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm