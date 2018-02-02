

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auto makers in Germany, including Volkswagen, Daimler, BMW, and Ford, were hit by a third day of strikes by thousands of auto workers in Germany demanding better pay and working hours.



Production at car factories came to a full stop after members of the IG Metall union launched 24-hour strikes.



About 68,000 workers at 80 companies including truckmaker MAN and automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen were on strike.



Talks between the union and employers failed last weekend. IG Metall represents 3.9 million manufacturing workers. The union is demanding a 6% increase in pay over 12 months and the right to reduce hours.



However, the companies have offered 6.8% increase in pay over 27 months and have rejected the demand for shorter hours and subsidy. The union has rejected the offer.



According to WSJ, Volkswagen's Audi and Porsche units were affected Friday, with 10,000 employees at Porsche's Zuffenhausen plant participating in strikes. At Audi's Ingolstadt facility workers started a 24-hour strike Friday morning.



Strikes also affected Daimler, the maker of Mercedes-Benz. IG Metall said 36,000 workers participated in strikes at Daimler's Sindelfingen and Untertuerkheim plants.



At BMW's Munich plant, around 7,000 workers participated in the strike, while 13,700 workers went on strike at BMW's Dingolfing plant.



