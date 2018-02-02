

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sony (SNE) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Friday, surging up by 8 percent. Earlier in the session, Sony reached a ten-month intraday high.



The rally by Sony comes after the consumer electronics giant reported strong fiscal third quarter profit growth and raised its full-year earnings forecast.



Sony also announced the appointment of Kenichiro Yoshida as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1. Kazuo Hirai, who was President and CEO since April 2012, will become Chairman.



