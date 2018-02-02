Technavio's latest market research report on the global photoacoustic microscopy systems market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global photoacoustic microscopy systems market will grow at a CAGR of approximately 40% during the forecast period. Increased need for early diagnosis and preventive medicine is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Imaging devices such as photoacoustic microscopy systems play a vital role in the current healthcare environment as their role has undergone rapid transformation. From early detection and improved diagnostics and treatment, the imaging industry has moved to imaging informatics, hybrid modalities, and follow-up treatment. Imaging systems, including photoacoustic microscopy systems, aid physicians to follow up with the patients and monitor their medical condition on a regular basis. Photoacoustic microscopy systems are used in cancer detection.

The three emerging market trends driving the global photoacoustic microscopy systems market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing importance of tele-imaging

Growing demand for multimodality/hybrid medical imaging equipment

Growing demand for portable imaging equipment

Medical imaging devices have high demand as the procedures form the basis of diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions. Tele-imaging allows physicians to perform and interpret medical images in remote areas where the technology is difficult to reach. The demand for digital imaging systems is growing at a substantial rate as the procedure forms the basis of diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions.

Tele-imaging permits physicians to perform and interpret medical images obtained from imaging devices such as photoacoustic microscopy systems in remote areas where the technology is difficult to reach. The technology in tele-imaging has become advanced wherein the doctors can share videos and images obtained through imaging equipment through the internet using an IP camera and remote access software. This technology allows real-time teleradiology expertise in the presence of a junior sonographer or radiologist at the patient center.

Tele-imaging reduces delays in patient care and will be efficient in handling the shortage of the physician's workforce. The introduction of fully automated, versatile, and easy-to-use imaging systems has led to significant expansion of teleradiology and tele-imaging in remote areas. In addition, researchers are concentrating on developing low-cost tele-imaging platforms using the inexpensive and readily available equipment. This low-cost platform will further increase the adoption of tele-imaging in low and middle-income countries, thereby increasing the demand for various imaging procedures such as photoacoustic microscopy.

"The advances in technology such as telemedicine allowed the integration of imaging equipment with satellite broadband to provide healthcare to remote areas. This has driven the demand for photoacoustic microscopy systems both in developed and developing regions such as the US, Germany, Japan, India, Brazil, and China. Teleradiology is an innovative technology and improves patient care by allowing radiologists to provide services through the internet," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onsemiconductor equipment

Global photoacoustic microscopy systems market segmentation

This market research report segments the global photoacoustic microscopy systemsmarket based on end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research centers) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The hospitals segment dominated the market by accounting for a share of approximately 57%. An incremental growth of about 47% is expected to originate from the Americas. This region will be closely followed by the EMEA and the APAC region in terms of incremental growth.

