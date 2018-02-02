London stocks finished a weak week with more Friday falls, led lower by disappointing reading on the UK construction sector and as a strong US payrolls lifted the dollar and bond yields to send stocks lower, especially miners. The FTSE 100 fell 0.6% to 7,443.43 to lose more than 222 points of 2.9% over the week, extending losses from the second half of January to around an eight-week nadir. Friday's falls came even though the pound slipped further, trading down 0.76% against the dollar to 1.4155 ...

