sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,53 Euro		+0,062
+2,49 %
WKN: A1XA83 ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39 Ticker-Symbol: VODI 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,511
2,552
22:00
2,52
2,54
21:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC31,60+6,04 %
VODAFONE GROUP PLC2,53+2,49 %