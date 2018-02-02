Vodafone confirmed it was in talks with Liberty Global about potentially buying some of the Virgin Media owner's continental European assets. Vodafone said discussions were still in "early stages" regarding the potential acquisition of "certain overlapping continental European assets" owned by Liberty. The possibility of Vodafone and New York-listed cable giant Liberty merging has been a long-running City topic. Late last year there were reports Liberty was exploring a sale of its Swiss and ...

