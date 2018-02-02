European shares ended the week in a truly miserable fashion, with markets finishing lower for the fifth day in a row as a bigger-than-expected fourth quarter loss at Deutsche Bank hit sentiment. The pan-European Stoxx 600 finished down 1.38% at 388.07, with Germany's DAX off 1.68% at 12,785.16 and the CAC 40 in Paris dropping 1.64% to 5,364.98. In Spain, the IBEX 35 lost 1.81% to 10,211.20, while London's FTSE 100 finished down 0.63% at 7,443.43 and the domestically-focussed FTSE 250 fell 1.11% ...

