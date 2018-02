IRVING (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, shares of Exxon Mobil (XOM) continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Friday. Exxon Mobil is currently down by 5.8 percent after hitting a one-month intraday low.



The steep drop by Exxon Mobil comes after the energy giant reported fourth quarter earnings that came in below analyst estimates.



