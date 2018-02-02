TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/18 -- CNSX Markets Inc. (the "CSE") is withdrawing proposed amendments to its trading rules in accordance with the Process for Review and Approval of Rules and the Information Contained in Form 21-101F1 and the Exhibits Thereto.

Proposed changes to CSE trading rules were published for comment on March 2, 2017 (see CSE Notice 2017-005). The proposed amendments would have placed an obligation on Market Makers to fill eligible orders at the NBBO. Upon consideration of the comments received CSE has decided to withdraw the proposal.

We thank the commenters for their comments.

