Spinal Implants and VCF Market Report Suite for Europe 2017-2023 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

General Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers & acquisitions

Despite many challenges, growth is expected in many market segments, as the patient demographics in Europe maintain a steady demand for such procedures. Growth has slowed in the last few years as newer, minimally invasive innovations gradually cannibalized the traditional spine market. In addition, the conservative approach of institutions to alternatives like motion preservation may limit growth in these segments in contrast with other world markets.



Non-fusion spinal technology addresses spine complications that are generally present in the older segment of the population. Across Europe, the percentage of patients over 50 consists of approximately 34% of the total population. Over the next few decades, this percentage is expected to increase by nearly 10%. Growth of this in particular population segmentthis demographic will have a positive effect on the growth of both fusion and non-fusion spinal procedures.



Minimally invasive interbody options will continue to cannibalize areas of the standard interbody market, particularly traditional ALIF and PLIF approaches. However, other areas of the standard market will continue to experience grow.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Europe Spinal Implants and Vcf Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Procedure Codes Investigated

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History



1. Research Methodology



2. Europe Spinal Implants and Vcf Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Spinal Fusion

2.1.2 Traditional Interbody Fusion

2.1.2.1 Alif

2.1.2.2 Plif

2.1.2.3 Tlif

2.1.2.4 Llif

2.1.2.5 Cif

2.1.3 Motion Preservation

2.1.3.1 Artificial Discs

2.1.3.2 Posterior Dynamic Stabilization

2.1.3.3 Interspinous Process Decompression

2.1.3.4 Nucleus Replacement

2.1.3.5 Facet Arthroplasty

2.1.4 Vertebral Compression Fracture (Vcf)

2.1.5 Electrical Stimulation

2.2 Currency Exchange Rate

2.3 Market Overview

2.4 Trend Analysis By Segment

2.5 Drivers and Limiters

2.5.1 Market Drivers

2.5.2 Market Limiters

2.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis



3. Procedure Numbers

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Procedures

3.2.1 Cervical Fixation Procedures

3.2.1.1 Anterior Cervical Fixation Procedures

3.2.1.1.1 Constrained Anterior Cervical Fixation Procedures

3.2.1.1.2 Semi-Constrained Anterior Cervical Fixation Procedures

3.2.1.1.3 Dynamic Anterior Cervical Fixation Procedures

3.2.1.1.4 Bioresorbable Anterior Cervical Fixation Procedures

3.2.1.2 Posterior Cervical Fixation Procedures

3.2.1.2.1 Cable/Wiring Posterior Cervical Fixation Procedures

3.2.1.2.2 Screw/Rod Posterior Cervical Fixation Procedures

3.2.1.2.3 Occipitocervical Posterior Cervical Fixation Procedures

3.2.2 Thoracolumbar Fixation Procedures

3.2.2.1 Degenerative Thoracolumbar Fixation Procedures

3.2.2.1.1 Degenerative Thoracolumbar Fixation Procedures By Approach

3.2.2.1.2 Anterior Degenerative Thoracolumbar Fixation Procedures

3.2.2.1.3 Posterior Degenerative Thoracolumbar Fixation Procedures

3.2.2.1.4 Degenerative Thoracolumbar Fixation Procedures By Levels Treated

3.2.2.2 Deformity Correction Thoracolumbar Fixation Procedures

3.2.2.3 Trauma/Tumor Thoracolumbar Fixation Procedures

3.2.3 Interbody Device Procedures

3.2.3.1 Alif Procedures

3.2.3.1.1 Metal Alif Procedures

3.2.3.1.2 Peek Alif Procedures

3.2.3.1.3 Machined Bone Alif Procedures

3.2.3.2 Plif Procedures

3.2.3.2.1 Metal Plif Procedures

3.2.3.2.2 Peek Plif Procedures

3.2.3.2.3 Machined Bone Plif Procedures

3.2.3.3 Tlif Procedures

3.2.3.3.1 Metal Tlif Procedures

3.2.3.3.2 Peek Tlif Procedures

3.2.3.3.3 Machined Bone Tlif Procedures

3.2.3.4 Cif Procedures

3.2.3.4.1 Metal Cif Procedures

3.2.3.4.2 Peek Cif Procedures

3.2.3.4.3 Machined Bone Cif Procedures

3.2.3.5 Vbr/Corpectomy Procedures

3.2.3.5.1 Metal Vbr/Corpectomy Procedures

3.2.3.5.2 Peek Vbr/Corpectomy Procedures

3.2.3.6 Expandable Interbody Procedures

3.2.3.6.1 Metal Expandable Interbody Procedures

3.2.3.6.2 Peek Expandable Interbody Procedures

3.2.3.7 Standalone Interbody Procedures

3.2.3.8 Procedures By Material

3.2.3.8.1 Metal Interbody Procedures

3.2.3.8.2 Peek Interbody Procedures

3.2.3.8.3 Machined Bone Interbody Procedures

3.2.4 Motion Preservation Device Procedures

3.2.4.1 Artificial Disc Procedures

3.2.4.1.1 Cervical Artificial Disc Procedures

3.2.4.1.2 Lumbar Artificial Disc Procedures

3.2.4.2 Dynamic Stabilization Procedures

3.2.4.2.1 Dynamic Posterior Stabilization Procedures

3.2.4.2.2 Interspinous Process Decompression Procedures

3.2.5 Vertebral Compression Fracture Procedures

3.2.5.1 Vertebroplasty Procedures

3.2.5.2 Percutaneous Vertebral Augmentation Procedures

3.2.6 Spinal Electrical Stimulation Device Procedures

3.2.6.1 Cervical Electrical Stimulation Device Procedures

3.2.6.2 Lumbar Electrical Stimulation Device Procedures



4. Cervical Fixation Market

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Anterior Cervical Fixation

4.1.1.1 Constrained

4.1.1.2 Semi-Constrained

4.1.1.3 Dynamic

4.1.1.4 Bioresorbable

4.1.2 Posterior Cervical Fixation

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

4.3.1 Total Cervical Fixation Market

4.3.2 Anterior Cervical Fixation Market

4.3.2.1 Constrained Anterior Cervical Fixation Market

4.3.2.2 Semi-Constrained Anterior Cervical Fixation Market

4.3.2.3 Dynamic Anterior Cervical Fixation Market

4.3.2.4 Bioresorbable Anterior Cervical Fixation Market

4.3.3 Posterior Cervical Fixation Market

4.3.3.1 Cable/Wiring Posterior Cervical Fixation Market

4.3.3.2 Screw/Rod Posterior Cervical Fixation Market

4.3.3.3 Occipitocervical Posterior Cervical Fixation Market

4.4 Drivers and Limiters

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Limiters

4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

4.5.1 Anterior Cervical Fixation Market

4.5.2 Total Cervical Fixation Market



5. Thoracolumbar Fixation Market

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Degenerative Thoracolumbar Fixation

5.1.2 Thoracolumbar Deformity Correction

5.1.3 Trauma/Tumor Thoracolumbar Fixation

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

5.3.1 Total Thoracolumbar Fixation Market

5.3.2 Degenerative Thoracolumbar Fixation Market By Approach

5.3.2.1 Anterior Plating Market

5.3.2.2 Posterior Fixation Market

5.3.3 Degenerative Thoracolumbar Fixation Market By Levels Treated

5.3.3.1 Single-Level Degenerative Thoracolumbar Fixation Market

5.3.3.2 Two-Level Degenerative Thoracolumbar Fixation Market

5.3.3.3 Multi-Level Degenerative Thoracolumbar Fixation Market

5.3.4 Deformity Correction Thoracolumbar Fixation Market

5.3.5 Trauma/Tumor Thoracolumbar Fixation Market

5.4 Drivers and Limiters

5.4.1 Market Drivers

5.4.2 Market Limiters

5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



6. Interbody Device Market

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Alif

6.1.2 Plif

6.1.3 Tlif

6.1.4 Cif

6.1.5 Material Type

6.1.5.1 Metal

6.1.5.2 Peek

6.1.5.3 Machined Bone

6.2 Market Overview

6.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.3.1 Total Interbody Device Market

6.3.2 Alif Market

6.3.2.1 Metal Alif Market

6.3.2.2 Peek Alif Market

6.3.2.3 Machined Bone Alif Market

6.3.3 Plif Market

6.3.3.1 Metal Plif Market

6.3.3.2 Peek Plif Market

6.3.3.3 Machined Bone Plif Market

6.3.4 Tlif Market

6.3.4.1 Metal Tlif Market

6.3.4.2 Peek Tlif Market

6.3.4.3 Machined Bone Tlif Market

6.3.5 Cif Market

6.3.5.1 Metal Cif Market

6.3.5.2 Peek Cif Market

6.3.5.3 Machined Bone Cif Market

6.3.6 Vbr/Corpectomy Market

6.3.6.1 Vbr Corpectomy Market By Material

6.3.6.1.1 Metal Vbr/Corpectomy Market

6.3.6.1.2 Peek Vbr/Corpectomy Market

6.3.6.2 Vbr/Corpectomy Market By Anatomy

6.3.6.2.1 Cervical Vbr/Corpectomy Market

6.3.6.2.2 Lumbar Vbr/Corpectomy Market

6.3.6.3 Vbr/Corpectomy Market By Type

6.3.6.3.1 Static Vbr/Corpectomy Market

6.3.6.3.2 Expandable Vbr/Corpectomy Market

6.3.7 Expandable Interbody Device Market

6.3.7.1 Metal Expandable Interbody Device Market

6.3.7.2 Peek Expandable Interbody Device Market

6.3.7.3 Expandable Interbody Market By Approach

6.3.8 Standalone Interbody Market

6.3.8.1 Cervical Standalone Interbody Device Market

6.3.8.2 Lumbar Standalone Interbody Device Market

6.3.8.2.1 Lumbar Standalone Interbody Market By Approach

6.4 Interbody Device Market By Material

6.4.1 Metal Interbody Device Market

6.4.2 Peek Interbody Device Market

6.4.3 Machined Bone Interbody Device Market

6.5 Drivers and Limiters

6.5.1 Market Drivers

6.5.2 Market Limiters

6.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis



7. Motion Preservation Device Market

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Artificial Discs

7.1.2 Dynamic Stabilization

7.1.2.1 Posterior Dynamic Stabilization

7.1.2.2 Interspinous Process Decompression

7.1.3 Nucleus Replacement

7.1.4 Facet Arthroplasty

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

7.3.1 Total Motion Preservation Device Market

7.3.2 Total Artificial Disc Market

7.3.2.1 Cervical Artificial Disc Market

7.3.2.2 Lumbar Artificial Disc Market

7.3.3 Total Dynamic Stabilization Market

7.3.3.1 Dynamic Posterior Stabilization Device Market

7.3.3.2 Interspinous Process Decompression Device Market

7.4 Drivers and Limiters

7.4.1 Market Drivers

7.4.2 Market Limiters

7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



8. Vertebral Compression Fracture Market

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Percutaneous Vertebroplasty

8.1.2 Percutaneous Vertebral Augmentation Including Kyphoplasty

8.1.3 Effects of New England Journal of Medicine Publication

8.2 Market Overview

8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

8.3.1 Total Vertebral Compression Fracture Market

8.3.2 Vertebroplasty Market

8.3.3 Percutaneous Vertebral Augmentation Market

8.4 Drivers and Limiters

8.4.1 Market Drivers

8.4.2 Market Limiters

8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



9. Spinal Electrical Stimulation Device Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Overview

9.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

9.3.1 Total Spinal Electrical Stimulation Market

9.3.1.1 Cervical Electrical Stimulation Device Market

9.3.1.2 Lumbar Electrical Stimulation Device Market

9.4 Drivers and Limiters

9.4.1 Market Drivers

9.4.2 Market Limiters

9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



10. Spinal Surgery Instrumentation Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

10.3 Drivers and Limiters

10.3.1 Market Drivers

10.3.2 Market Limiters

10.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

Orthofix

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Merit Medical

Globus Medical

Spinal Kinetic

DJO

NuVasive

Paradigm Spine

Ulrich Medical

Aesculap Inc.

Alphatec Spine

Optimed

K2M

Cook Medical

Acua y Fombona

Amedica

Anatomica

Argomedical

A-Spine

AxioMed

Benvenue Medical

Biorthex

BK Meditech

BMK

Centinel Spine

coLigne

Cousin Biotech

Covision Orthopaedics

Depromed

Dio Medical

Eden Spine

EIT

Eurospine

Exactech

FH Orthopedics

Fradis Medical

Genesis Tech

GS Medical

iMedicom

Interventional Spine

JMT

Joimax

Joline

Kisco International

LfC

Life Spine

Medacta

Medicrea

Medyssey

Neuro France Implants

Orthogse

OrtoWay

OSD

Osseon

Osteon

OTIS Biotech

Peter Brehm

Privelop

Providence Medical Technology

QSpine

Ranier Technology

Rontis Medical

RTI Surgical

Safe Orthopaedics

S14 Implants

Seawon Meditech

SIGNUS Medizintechnik

Simperica Spine

Sintea Plustek

Solco Biomedical

SpineArt

SpineVision

Synimed

Taeyeon Medical

Tecres

Teknimed

Tsunami Medical

Ulrich Medical

Vertebral Technologies Inc.

VertiFlex

Vexim



