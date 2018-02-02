sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Intel Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 12, 2018 (INTC)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) who purchased shares between July 27, 2017 and January 4, 2018. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) there is a fundamental design flaw in Intel's processor chips as they contain a feature that makes them vulnerable to hacking; (2) updates to fix the problems in Intel's processor chips could cause Intel chips to operate 5-30 percent more slowly; and (3) consequently, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until March 12, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/intel-corporation?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE