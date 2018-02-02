Europe Market Report Suite for Laparoscopic Devices 2017 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

General Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers & acquisitions

Laparoscopy has been practiced for almost a century. It is a minimally invasive surgical technique in which operations in the abdominal or pelvic cavities are performed through small incisions that are usually between 5 mm to 15 mm. Laparoscopic access devices, or trocars, facilitate the insertion of various instruments into the patients abdomen, allowing the surgeon to carry out the procedure. Laparoscopes are inserted through a port of access, often at the site of the umbilicus or subxyphoid, and are equipped to illuminate and display the peritoneal cavity to allow the surgical team to perform abdominal and pelvic surgeries.



Depending on the type of procedure, the number of incisions will vary, but the average is three to four incisions per procedure. These sites provide entrance for other laparoscopic devices to enter the body cavity. Various hand instruments such as scissors, dissectors and graspers are used for manipulating and maneuvering organs and tissue. Alternative devices using direct energy and ultrasonic energy may be used for grasping, cutting and coagulating the tissue.



Insufflators are used for pumping carbon dioxide in to the abdominal cavity to create a pneumoperitoneum in preparation for laparoscopic surgery. The pumping of the gas creates sufficient space within the abdominal cavity for insertion and manipulation of laparoscopic devices with an adequate optical field. Upon completion of the surgery, closure devices are used to close vessels and other internal wounds to enhance hemostasis. Procedures that involve specialized laparoscopic devices such as gastric bands are analyzed separately.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Research Methodology



2. Europe Laparoscopic Device Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Market Overview

2.3 Trend Analysis By Segment

2.4 Drivers and Limiters

2.4.1 Market Drivers

2.4.2 Market Limiters

2.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



3. Country Profiles

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1.1 Population

3.1.1.2 Median Age

3.1.1.3 GDP Per Capita

3.1.1.4 Price Index

3.2 Germany

3.3 France

3.4 United Kingdom

3.5 Italy

3.6 Spain

3.7 Benelux

3.8 Scandinavia

3.9 Austria

3.10 Switzerland

3.11 Portugal



4. Procedure Numbers

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Total Procedures

4.1.2 Cholecystectomy Procedures

4.1.3 Nephrectomy Procedures

4.1.4 Bariatric Surgery Procedures

4.1.5 Anti-Reflux Procedures

4.1.6 Bowel Resection Procedures

4.1.7 Appendectomy Procedures

4.1.8 Hernia Procedures

4.1.9 Hysterectomy Procedures

4.1.10 Other Procedures



5. Laparoscope Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

5.3.1 Total Laparoscope Market

5.3.2 Rod Lens Laparoscope Market

5.3.3 Video Laparoscope Market

5.4 Drivers and Limiters

5.4.1 Market Drivers

5.4.2 Market Limiters

5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



6. Access Device Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Overview

6.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.3.1 Total Access Device Market

6.3.2 Reusable Trocar Market

6.3.3 Disposable Trocar Market

6.3.4 Reposable Trocar Market

6.3.5 Single Port Access Device Market

6.4 Drivers and Limiters

6.4.1 Market Drivers

6.4.2 Market Limiters

6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



7. Laparoscopic Hand Instrument Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

7.3.1 Total Hand Instrument Market

7.3.2 Reusable Hand Instrument Market

7.3.3 Disposable Hand Instrument Market

7.3.4 Reposable Hand Instrument Market

7.3.5 Articulating Hand Instrument Market

7.4 Drivers and Limiters

7.4.1 Market Drivers

7.4.2 Market Limiters

7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



8. Insufflation Device Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Overview

8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

8.3.1 Total Insufflation Device Market

8.3.2 Insufflator Market

8.3.3 Veress Needle Market

8.3.4 Insufflator Tubing Market

8.4 Drivers and Limiters

8.4.1 Market Drivers

8.4.2 Market Limiters

8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



9. Suction-Irrigation Device Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Overview

9.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

9.3.1 Total Suction-Irrigation Device Market

9.3.2 Conventional Suction-Irrigation Device Market

9.3.3 Multifunctional Suction-Irrigation Device Market

9.4 Drivers and Limiters

9.4.1 Market Drivers

9.4.2 Market Limiters

9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



10. Direct Energy Device Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

10.3.1 Total Direct Energy Device Market

10.3.2 Reusable Bipolar Device Market

10.3.3 Advanced Bipolar Device Market

10.3.4 Monopolar Electrosurgical Device Market

10.3.5 Electrosurgical Generator Market

10.4 Drivers and Limiters

10.4.1 Market Drivers

10.4.2 Market Limiters

10.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



11. Ultrasonic Device Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

11.3.1 Total Ultrasonic Device Market

11.3.2 Reusable Ultrasonic Device Market

11.3.3 Reposable Ultrasonic Device Market

11.4 Drivers and Limiters

11.4.1 Market Drivers

11.4.2 Market Limiters

11.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



12. Laparoscopic Morcellator Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

12.3.1 Total Laparoscopic Morcellator Market

12.3.2 Total Electromechanical Laparoscopic Morcellator Market

12.3.2.1 Disposable Electromechanical Laparoscopic Morcellator Market

12.3.2.2 Reposable Electromechanical Laparoscopic Morcellator Market

12.3.3 Bipolar Laparoscopic Morcellator Market

12.4 Drivers and Limiters

12.4.1 Market Drivers

12.4.2 Market Limiters

12.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



13. Hand-Assisted Device Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

13.3 Drivers and Limiters

13.3.1 Market Drivers

13.3.2 Market Limiters

13.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis



14. Closure Device Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

14.3.1 Total Closure Device Market

14.3.2 Stapling Device Market

14.3.3 Endosuturing Device Market

14.3.4 Clip Applier Market

14.4 Drivers and Limiters

14.4.1 Market Drivers

14.4.2 Market Limiters

14.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



15. Gastric Band Device Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

15.3 Drivers and Limiters

15.3.1 Market Drivers

15.3.2 Market Limiters

15.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis



16. Appendix I: Pediatric Laparoscopic Procedures

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Pediatric Laparoscopic Procedures

16.3 Drivers and Limiters

16.3.1 Market Drivers

16.3.2 Market Limiters



17. Appendix II: Minilap Device Market

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

17.3 Drivers and Limiters

17.3.1 Market Drivers

17.3.2 Market Limiters

17.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Ethicon

Medtronic

Karl Storz

Olympus

Applied Medical

Richard Wolf

Bayer AG

Stryker

B. Braun Aesculap

ERBE

LiNA Medical

ConMed

Microline Surgical

Apollo Endosurgery

Ackermann Instrumente

Anetic Aid

Aspide Medical

Bissinger

Cooper Surgical

Endomed

Genicon

Gimmi

Grena

Healioscopie

ILO Electronic

Lamiday Nourey

Lemke

Locamed

Maxer

Midband

Molnlycke

Purple Surgical

Schoelly

Seeman Technologies

Soering

Sopro Comey

Vectec

Wisap

Teleflex



