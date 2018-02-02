Europe Market Report Suite for Laparoscopic Devices 2017 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
General Report Contents
- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends
- Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment
- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment
- Section on recent mergers & acquisitions
Laparoscopy has been practiced for almost a century. It is a minimally invasive surgical technique in which operations in the abdominal or pelvic cavities are performed through small incisions that are usually between 5 mm to 15 mm. Laparoscopic access devices, or trocars, facilitate the insertion of various instruments into the patients abdomen, allowing the surgeon to carry out the procedure. Laparoscopes are inserted through a port of access, often at the site of the umbilicus or subxyphoid, and are equipped to illuminate and display the peritoneal cavity to allow the surgical team to perform abdominal and pelvic surgeries.
Depending on the type of procedure, the number of incisions will vary, but the average is three to four incisions per procedure. These sites provide entrance for other laparoscopic devices to enter the body cavity. Various hand instruments such as scissors, dissectors and graspers are used for manipulating and maneuvering organs and tissue. Alternative devices using direct energy and ultrasonic energy may be used for grasping, cutting and coagulating the tissue.
Insufflators are used for pumping carbon dioxide in to the abdominal cavity to create a pneumoperitoneum in preparation for laparoscopic surgery. The pumping of the gas creates sufficient space within the abdominal cavity for insertion and manipulation of laparoscopic devices with an adequate optical field. Upon completion of the surgery, closure devices are used to close vessels and other internal wounds to enhance hemostasis. Procedures that involve specialized laparoscopic devices such as gastric bands are analyzed separately.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Research Methodology
2. Europe Laparoscopic Device Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Market Overview
2.3 Trend Analysis By Segment
2.4 Drivers and Limiters
2.4.1 Market Drivers
2.4.2 Market Limiters
2.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
3. Country Profiles
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1.1 Population
3.1.1.2 Median Age
3.1.1.3 GDP Per Capita
3.1.1.4 Price Index
3.2 Germany
3.3 France
3.4 United Kingdom
3.5 Italy
3.6 Spain
3.7 Benelux
3.8 Scandinavia
3.9 Austria
3.10 Switzerland
3.11 Portugal
4. Procedure Numbers
4.1 Introduction
4.1.1 Total Procedures
4.1.2 Cholecystectomy Procedures
4.1.3 Nephrectomy Procedures
4.1.4 Bariatric Surgery Procedures
4.1.5 Anti-Reflux Procedures
4.1.6 Bowel Resection Procedures
4.1.7 Appendectomy Procedures
4.1.8 Hernia Procedures
4.1.9 Hysterectomy Procedures
4.1.10 Other Procedures
5. Laparoscope Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Overview
5.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
5.3.1 Total Laparoscope Market
5.3.2 Rod Lens Laparoscope Market
5.3.3 Video Laparoscope Market
5.4 Drivers and Limiters
5.4.1 Market Drivers
5.4.2 Market Limiters
5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
6. Access Device Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Overview
6.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
6.3.1 Total Access Device Market
6.3.2 Reusable Trocar Market
6.3.3 Disposable Trocar Market
6.3.4 Reposable Trocar Market
6.3.5 Single Port Access Device Market
6.4 Drivers and Limiters
6.4.1 Market Drivers
6.4.2 Market Limiters
6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
7. Laparoscopic Hand Instrument Market
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Overview
7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
7.3.1 Total Hand Instrument Market
7.3.2 Reusable Hand Instrument Market
7.3.3 Disposable Hand Instrument Market
7.3.4 Reposable Hand Instrument Market
7.3.5 Articulating Hand Instrument Market
7.4 Drivers and Limiters
7.4.1 Market Drivers
7.4.2 Market Limiters
7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
8. Insufflation Device Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Market Overview
8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
8.3.1 Total Insufflation Device Market
8.3.2 Insufflator Market
8.3.3 Veress Needle Market
8.3.4 Insufflator Tubing Market
8.4 Drivers and Limiters
8.4.1 Market Drivers
8.4.2 Market Limiters
8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
9. Suction-Irrigation Device Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Overview
9.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
9.3.1 Total Suction-Irrigation Device Market
9.3.2 Conventional Suction-Irrigation Device Market
9.3.3 Multifunctional Suction-Irrigation Device Market
9.4 Drivers and Limiters
9.4.1 Market Drivers
9.4.2 Market Limiters
9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
10. Direct Energy Device Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Overview
10.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
10.3.1 Total Direct Energy Device Market
10.3.2 Reusable Bipolar Device Market
10.3.3 Advanced Bipolar Device Market
10.3.4 Monopolar Electrosurgical Device Market
10.3.5 Electrosurgical Generator Market
10.4 Drivers and Limiters
10.4.1 Market Drivers
10.4.2 Market Limiters
10.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
11. Ultrasonic Device Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Overview
11.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
11.3.1 Total Ultrasonic Device Market
11.3.2 Reusable Ultrasonic Device Market
11.3.3 Reposable Ultrasonic Device Market
11.4 Drivers and Limiters
11.4.1 Market Drivers
11.4.2 Market Limiters
11.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
12. Laparoscopic Morcellator Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
12.3.1 Total Laparoscopic Morcellator Market
12.3.2 Total Electromechanical Laparoscopic Morcellator Market
12.3.2.1 Disposable Electromechanical Laparoscopic Morcellator Market
12.3.2.2 Reposable Electromechanical Laparoscopic Morcellator Market
12.3.3 Bipolar Laparoscopic Morcellator Market
12.4 Drivers and Limiters
12.4.1 Market Drivers
12.4.2 Market Limiters
12.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
13. Hand-Assisted Device Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Analysis and Forecast
13.3 Drivers and Limiters
13.3.1 Market Drivers
13.3.2 Market Limiters
13.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
14. Closure Device Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
14.3.1 Total Closure Device Market
14.3.2 Stapling Device Market
14.3.3 Endosuturing Device Market
14.3.4 Clip Applier Market
14.4 Drivers and Limiters
14.4.1 Market Drivers
14.4.2 Market Limiters
14.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
15. Gastric Band Device Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Market Analysis and Forecast
15.3 Drivers and Limiters
15.3.1 Market Drivers
15.3.2 Market Limiters
15.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
16. Appendix I: Pediatric Laparoscopic Procedures
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Pediatric Laparoscopic Procedures
16.3 Drivers and Limiters
16.3.1 Market Drivers
16.3.2 Market Limiters
17. Appendix II: Minilap Device Market
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Market Analysis and Forecast
17.3 Drivers and Limiters
17.3.1 Market Drivers
17.3.2 Market Limiters
17.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Ethicon
- Medtronic
- Karl Storz
- Olympus
- Applied Medical
- Richard Wolf
- Bayer AG
- Stryker
- B. Braun Aesculap
- ERBE
- LiNA Medical
- ConMed
- Microline Surgical
- Apollo Endosurgery
- Ackermann Instrumente
- Anetic Aid
- Aspide Medical
- Bissinger
- Cooper Surgical
- Endomed
- Genicon
- Gimmi
- Grena
- Healioscopie
- ILO Electronic
- Lamiday Nourey
- Lemke
- Locamed
- Maxer
- Midband
- Molnlycke
- Purple Surgical
- Schoelly
- Seeman Technologies
- Soering
- Sopro Comey
- Vectec
- Wisap
- Teleflex
