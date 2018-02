WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, shares of Deckers Outdoor (DECK) have given back some ground but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Friday. Deckers is currently up by 8.2 percent after reaching a three-year intraday high.



The early rally by Deckers came after the shoe maker reported better than expected fiscal third quarter results and raised its full-year guidance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX