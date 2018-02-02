SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supplier profiling study on the manufacturing sector'. A renowned industrial products manufacturer with manufacturing units spread across geographies wanted to identify the potential bottlenecks in the manufacturing space and meet the end-user requirements. They also faced difficulties in identifying prominent suppliers by assessing them based on their capabilities. Moreover, the client was also looking at devising new strategies to reduce procurement and inventory costs.

According to procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The rising competition from the end-user segments is forcing leading industrial products manufacturers to realign their business models with the changing market dynamics."

Renowned firms in the manufacturing sector are looking at leveraging the use of supplier profiling solutions to develop a list of prominent suppliers and ensure the quality of the products offered. Our supplier profiling solutions helped the industrial products manufacturer to reduce costs and strategically improve supplier relationships. It also assisted them in optimizing their products and services.

The supplier profiling solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the industrial products manufacturer to analyze and identify the relative competition in the industrial products market space. Additionally, the solutions provided also assisted the client in understanding the pricing models for the products offered. This, in turn, helped them in reducing maverick spend while maximizing the value of the products.

The supplier profiling solution offered benefits that helped the industrial products manufacturer to:

Evaluate their suppliers through effective analytics and maintain a robust relationship with them

Identify the negotiation levers

