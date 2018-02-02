The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of The Crypto Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 20, 2018 (CRCW)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of The Crypto Company (OTC PINK: CRCW) who purchased shares between August 21, 2017 and December 18, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Crypto unlawfully engaged in a scheme to promote and manipulate the Company's stock; and (ii) as a result, Crypto's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On December 19, 2017, the SEC temporarily suspended Crypto stock from trading due to concerns that the stock was being manipulated after the shares surged more than 17,000% in less than 3 months.

Shareholders have until February 20, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/the-crypto-company?wire=1.

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm