SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supplier evaluation study on the alcoholic beverages industry'. A renowned alcoholic beverages manufacturer with manufacturing facilities spread across geographies wanted to reduce the cost of goods associated with alcoholic beverages supplies. The client approached our team of experts to help them overcome their business challenges. The alcoholic beverages manufacturing client was also looking at standardizing and reducing SKUs for specific products.

According to procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "Among various types of liquor available in the market, the consumption of cider, beer, and lager is the highest, this accounts for approximately over 85% of the total alcoholic beverages consumption across the globe."

In the alcoholic beverages industry, leading firms are leveraging the use of supplier evaluation solutions to improve their supplier selection process. The solutions offered by our experts also includes a detailed supplier evaluation criteria along with pricing worksheets. Moreover, our solutions help the alcoholic beverages manufacturers to compare their current spend and negotiate steady conversion costs.

The supplier evaluation solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the alcoholic beverages manufacturing client to analyze and identify the most suitable suppliers. The solutions included a recommendation based on geographic coverage, qualitative assessment scores, quality audit results, previous experience with the vendor, and product development costs. Additionally, the solutions provided also assisted the client in identifying relevant price drivers and assess TCO, including the impact of rationalizing SKUs.

The supplier evaluation solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Validate the recommended suppliers' compliance with delivery requirements and SLAs

Identify savings of 35%

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

