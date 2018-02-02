LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/18 -- Editors Note: There are 4 photos associated with this press release.

Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) is looking for passionate and skilled people to join its multidisciplinary team of hourly workforce in order to replace retiring workers in the coming months. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

P&WC will have numerous permanent and well-paying positions to fill at its Longueuil and Saint-Hubert facilities. These are jobs in the fields of inspection, machining, engine maintenance, assembly and test, logistics and other aeronautical trades. P&WC offers a safe and friendly environment, continuous training and attractive working conditions (salaries, vacations, benefits, flexible working hours).

P&WC is interested to meet people who like working in a state-of-the-art manufacturing environment, while managing technically complex challenges; reliable and resourceful individuals with proven aeronautical know-how. Do you recognize yourself? Bring your C.V. and come meet P&WC recruiters at its manufacturing jobs fair.

Suggested fields of study

-- Vocational diploma (DEP) in mechanical assembly, machining techniques or any related field (sheet metal, industrial mechanics, etc.) -- Attestation of college studies (AEC / DEC) in aircraft maintenance technology -- Military diploma as a mechanical aircraft engine tech -- College Diploma (DEC) in Mechanical or Aerospace Engineering, or Industrial Electronics

Event Details

-- Friday, February 9th, 2018, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. -- Saturday, February 10th, 2018, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pratt & Whitney Canada, 1000, boul. Marie-Victorin, Longueuil, Quebec, J4G 1A1 (South Atrium) -- Free parking available. Follow event signage once on site. -- This event is open to candidates 18+ years of age. -- This event is not for those looking for internships, nor for those who are already employed by P&WC

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, P&WC is a global leader in aerospace that is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the global aerospace and building systems industries.

