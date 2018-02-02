Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces on 2 February 2018, it was informed that as of 29 December 2017, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bradley D. Beitler 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer Executive Vice President, Technology and R&D b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition by inheritance c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $0 Volume/No. of Shares: 30 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 29 December 2017 g) Place of the transaction Outside of the Trading Venue

