TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces on 2 February 2018, it was informed that as of 29 December 2017, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.
The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|
ANNEX
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bradley D. Beitler
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer Executive Vice President, Technology and R&D
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition by inheritance
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: $0
Volume/No. of Shares: 30
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|29 December 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of the Trading Venue
