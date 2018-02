CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Apple (AAPL) have seen further downside over the course of the trading day on Friday after an early drop. After hitting a three-month intraday low, Apple is currently down by 4.3 percent.



The decline by Apple comes after the tech giant reported better than expected fiscal fourth quarter results but provided disappointing guidance for the current quarter.



