SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supplier risk analysis study on the industrial packaging sector'. A renowned industrial packaging firm with business operations spread across the globe was looking at devising strategies to ensure proper monitoring and management of suppliers throughout the supplier lifecycle. The client was also facing difficulties in identifying, evaluating, and mitigating supplier risks. Additionally, they wanted to gain better visibility into their supply chain processes.

According to procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The growth of the industrial packaging sector can be attributed to the rise in building and construction activities in emerging economies like India and China along with the improved growth of the food and beverage industry to meet the demands of the growing population."

In the industrial packaging sector, leading firms are looking at leveraging the use of supplier risk analysis solutions to gain insights into the supplier contingencies. Our supplier risk analysis solutions help industrial packaging manufacturers by offering enhanced visibility into the supply chain processes. It also assists them in evaluating risks based on the supplier's strengths and weaknesses.

The supplier risk analysis solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the industrial packaging manufacturer to gain real-time insights into the supplier performance starting from the manufacturing of raw materials to the delivery of the finished products to the audiences. Moreover, our solutions assisted the client in addressing their business challenges and in reducing supply costs. Also, the client gained better visibility into their supply chain, which helped them in promoting growth opportunities across their business units.

The supplier risk analysis solutions offered benefits that assisted the client to:

Reduce the time-to-market for their offerings

Eliminate the bottlenecks in the supply chain including delays in the launch of products and services

