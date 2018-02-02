The Amazing Protein Company, Inc. Continues to Showcase Its Groundbreaking Lika(R) Line of Vegan Entrees in Whole Foods Market

Lika® is Created Expressly for Those Who Crave Meat-like Taste and Texture - and Want to Eat Healthier While Contributing Towards the Well-being of Our Planet

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2018 / There's a new name in high-quality vegan cuisine and it's on the fast track towards gaining national recognition for innovation and excellence. From newly-established California-based The Amazing Protein Company, Inc. comes Lika®, the next generation of meat alternatives for the burgeoning vegan market. The Lika® differences can be found in the way its dishes can be custom-seasoned - in contrast to all other vegan prepared food products that must be pre-seasoned due to their inability to absorb flavoring during the cooking process. As a result, the revolutionary Lika™ food preparation technology represents a game-changer within the hotly-competitive vegan prepared food arena, empowering customers to enjoy a wide array of delicious vegan alternatives their way.

In developing its flagship Lika® line of products, the Amazing Protein Company, Inc. has achieved a milestone scientific breakthrough in the food technology of plant protein. While other plant proteins-based product requires pre-seasoning during manufacturing in order to introduce flavor - which limits versatility and leaves their products with the same after taste - Lika®'s proprietary food technology allows preparers to cook it as they would meat.

The Amazing Protein Company invites the public in Southern California to sample and review its Lika® line the weekend of February 2 at Whole Foods Market in Venice. The Initial Lika® entrees available for sampling and review at Whole Foods Market include Chinese-style Beef & Broccoli and American favorite BBQ Beef.

Lika® possesses the identical versatility people have come to expect from meat, including the ability to texture it from jerky to stew utilizing the same diverse cooking methods chefs use for animal protein. As a result, Lika® foods can be prepared as barbecued, fried, roasted, based, smoked or sautéed as LIka® products absorb flavor even better than animal protein, including sauces marinades and spices - all without any after taste.

From the California company's meatballs, BBQ slices, breakfast patties and strips to its meatloaf, Buffalo wing nuggets and Southern Fried Chicken Nuggets, Lika® Heat & Serve foods offer enhanced protein adhesion that allows for any shapes or formats - just like their meat counterparts. At the same time, the texture of Lika® prepared cuisine is meaty yet tender, delicious with no harsh after-taste and completely satisfying without harming one's health - or the health of the planet. For the weight-conscious, Lika® foods offer drastically reduced calories, saturated fats and cholesterol over their meat counterparts. And for the planet, each pound of Lika® product saves 1,800 gallons of water.

Amazing Protein Company CEO Swami Nathan combines a passion for cooking as a professional chef with an equal passion for building businesses within emerging categories. His distinguished career includes chef stints with vegetarian restaurants in New York City as well as senior executive positions with high-profile home entertainment companies. In launching The Amazing Protein Company, Swami set out to create his own line of quality vegan food expressly for his own family and friends. Swami experimented with several meat-alternatives but could never find one that was versatile enough to absorb different flavors in various meals that were staples in his home - curries, stews, stir fries, BBQ and burgers. As a result, he set out to create a quality vegan product that would be as versatile as meat. After years of painstaking R&D - and an incredibly high bar Swami set for himself and his product - the recipe was perfected and Lika® was finally born.

"Lika® takes plant-based meat alternatives to an entirely new level," said Swami Nathan, CEO of The Amazing Protein Company. The incredible taste, the natural texture and the unique ability to flavor every food item according to each chef's vision and taste is what made Whole Foods Market instantly take notice - and take in the Lika® line of prepared vegan foods. We are excited to team with Whole Foods Market in introducing an extraordinary line of Heat & Serve foods within the ever-growing category of meat alternatives, and look forward to everyone sampling Lika® cuisine."

About Whole Foods Market

For 39 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first national certified organic grocer, Whole Foods Market has over 470 stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Whole Foods Market has been ranked one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in America by FORTUNE magazine for 20 consecutive years. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit media.wfm.com.

CONTACT:

SSA Public Relations

David Syatt

david@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: The Amazing Protein Company, Inc.