Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2018) - Giga Metals Corporation (TSXV: GIGA) (the "Company") today announced that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Company will be granting 850,000 stock options to certain Consultants, Directors, Officers and Employees, exercisable at $0.55 per share, expiring February 5, 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"



MARK JARVIS, President

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

