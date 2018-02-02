MachineSense, LLC: MachineSense(R) Launches Unique App to Effectively Troubleshoot Power Quality Issues in Industrial Factories and Commercial Buildings 24/7/365

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2018 / MachineSense® LLC, is proud to announce they have launched the industry's first truly intelligent power quality monitoring system for industrial factories and commercial buildings. Given the rapid growth of variable frequency drives, LED lighting, mobile chargers, and other DC powered devices, most factories and commercial buildings are vulnerable to dangerous levels of harmonic distortion, voltage fluctuations and power factor problems. The MachineSense Power Analyzer app automatically detects critical power quality issues, and delivers easy-to-understand analytic results using dashboard gauges that require no specialized training.

In addition to analyzing traditional power monitoring metrics, the Power Analyzer intelligently interprets electrical data by predicting deteriorating health for electrical device components such as motor bearings and stator windings, and accurately records energy usage and power factor as well.

How It Works

Power Analyzer data is sent to cloud-based servers and results are accessed via a web browser or mobile app where historical trends can be reviewed illustrating usage patterns and power anomalies, as well as efficiency comparisons between similar devices or processes. The Power Analyzer platform also sends text and email alerts identifying ongoing and/or impending problems to help avoid unplanned maintenance issues.

"Our Power Analyzer, with 24/7 data and advanced analytics, is a robust tool for power management professionals looking to increase efficiencies and reduced unplanned downtime. This app is in response to the growing need for intelligent and actionable data to help machine operators and commercial building maintenance personnel gain access to meaningful data that will allow them to avoid unplanned downtime and thus increase profits," stated Jim Zinski, President/COO, MachineSense.

About MachineSense

MachineSense is a technology company with strong roots in machinery and manufacturing. They provide affordable predictive maintenance and analytics solutions for industrial machinery, components and infrastructure systems. At the heart of this technology is a unique, patented platform combining sensor-based technologies with 24/7 online monitoring to detect operating anomalies and trends. The MachineSense focus is to deliver low cost, easy-to-use solutions to the industrial and commercial building markets with the goal of (significantly) improving manufacturing productivity and profitability.

The company recently released a comprehensive list of power quality problems and how to address them.

Contact MachineSense:

Jim Zinski

1-410-968-6988

info@machinesense.com

221 Thomas Avenue Baltimore, MD 21225

SOURCE: MachineSense, LLC