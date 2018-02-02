SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'spend analysis study on the non-alcoholic beverages industry'. A well-known non-alcoholic beverages producing firm with business units spread across geographies wanted to streamline and identify their spending behavior to meet their procurement objectives. The client faced difficulties in gaining accurate, detailed and consistent visibility into their spending patterns. In order to overcome such challenges, the client wanted to implement a comprehensive spend analysis engagement to seek ways to identify the potential bottlenecks in terms of savings leak, prices variance, and purchasing overlaps.

According to procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "Prominent manufacturers in the non-alcoholic beverages space are concentrating on new product launches to meet the changing consumer preferences along with the rising societal awareness regarding health problems and the rapidly changing lifestyles."

In the non-alcoholic beverages manufacturing space, leading firms are leveraging the use of spend analysis solutions to gain actionable insights into their spending patterns and improve data quality to reduce maverick spend. Our spend analysis solutions help firms in the non-alcoholic beverages space to identify the latest saving opportunities in the supply chain. It also assists them in improving procurement efficiency while comparing the spend with that of the competitors to gain profound insights into the supply base.

The spend analysis solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the non-alcoholic beverages producer to devise a short-term and medium-term spend strategy to improve the overall process efficiency. The solutions offered helped the client to gain insights on the latest price trends and fluctuations for the services being rendered. Also, the client was able to develop state-of-the-art tools to obtain a more comprehensive analysis of the spend.

The spend analysis solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Gain an understanding of the spend analysis patterns of individual transactions

Negotiate a contract with the current suppliers and assess and profile the prominent supplier

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

