World's Best Bartenders to compete in AngosturaGlobal Cocktail Challenge

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidadand Tobago, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Carnival Sunday February 11, 2018, eleven of the world's finest bartenders will demonstrate their inventiveness and skill as they find creative uses for world-famous ANGOSTURAaromatic bitters, ANGOSTURAorange bitters, AngosturaRums and Amaro di ANGOSTURAin a Cocktail Competition like no other.

Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/637315/Angostura_GCC_18_Judges_ad_FAW_screens.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/637316/GCC_18_Bartenders_ad_FAW_press_2.jpg

Each finalist has survived the fierce rivalry of the early rounds of the Challenge, in which 260 participants competed from 47 countries. Only the best of the best have made it to T&T!

Now, in the final round from which only one true champion can emerge, the contestants must make two cocktails in just seven minutes: A "Rum Cocktail" (made with one or more of Angostura'srums plus ANGOSTURAaromatic bitters and/or ANGOSTURAorange bitters) and an "Amaro Cocktail" (made with Amaro di ANGOSTURA.

The ultimate winner of the Finals takes home a cash prize of US$10,000, the title of "AngosturaGlobal Cocktail Challenge Champion 2018," and a two-year contract as Angostura'sGlobal Brand Ambassador, representing ANGOSTURAaromatic bitters, ANGOSTURAorange bitters, AngosturaRums and Amaro di ANGOSTURA

Individual trophies will also be awarded for the "Best Rum Cocktail" and the Best Freestyle Cocktail."

Judging the competition will be a world-famous panel led by renowned drinks personality, Mike Ryan, Director of Bars at Kimpton Hotels, with more than 15 years of experience in mixology, bartender education and developing new bar concepts. The other five judges are Monica Berg holder of the Linie Honorary Award for ambassadorship for Norwegian food & drink, JJ Goodman, founder and owner of The London Cocktail Club bar group, Sandrae Lawrence of The Cocktail Lovers magazine, Neal Ramdhan of Trinidad and Tobago, AngosturaGlobal Cocktail Challenge Champion 2016, and Carol Homer-Caesar, Trinidad and Tobago: Angostura's Senior Manager - Blending, New Product Development & Quality Assurance.

The eleven finalists include Leesha Marcellin of Antigua, Martin Tummino of Argentina, Daniel Gregory of Australia, Maximiliano Vallée Valletta of Canada, Pedro Martínez of France, Johnny Mansour of Lebanon, Joshua Ivanovic of Malaysia, Ray Letoa of New Zealand, Kishion Guillaume of Trinidad and Tobago, Thomas Kirk of the UK, and Alexander Kirles of the USA.

The competition will be held at The House of Angostura in Laventille.