

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $167.3 million, or $0.39 per share. This was up from $123.0 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $1.38 billion. This was up from $1.26 billion last year.



ON Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $167.3 Mln. vs. $123.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q4): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX