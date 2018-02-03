The Schall Law Firm Announces an Investigation of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. ("RE/MAX" or "the Company") (NYSE: RMAX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RE/MAX shares, and would like more information about the investigation, we encourage you to Brian Schall or Sherin Mahdavian of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On November 2, 2017, during aftermarket hours, RE/MAX stated that its board of directors appointed a special committee "to investigate allegations concerning actions of certain members of the Company's senior management including an allegation of a previously undisclosed loan of personal funds from David L. Liniger, the Company's Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, to Adam M. Contos, the Company's Co-Chief Executive Officer, and allegations of wrongdoing in employment practices and conduct." As a result, RE/MAX "announced the Company will delay its third quarter 2017 earnings release and conference call pending further work in connection with the internal investigation." On this news, shares of RE/MAX fell sharply during intraday trading on November 3, 2017.

