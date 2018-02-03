Reda Bedjaoui Delivers Speech at Advisor Conference about Business Growth, Staff Management

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2018 / CEO of Redbed Investments LLE Reda Bedjaoui spoke to an audience at the most highly attended investor's conference, the Technology Tools for Today Advisor Conference in Florida, delivering her insightful and widely anticipated views on the technological future of the advisory industry. It was one of the largest T3 conferences featuring solutions in client service portals, planning software, portfolio accounting, outsourcing, risk tolerance, business growth, and other "FinTech" (financial technology) for advisors looking to upgrade, understand new options, and network. The next event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Orange County in Garden Grove, CA.

Here are a few takeaways. To better serve investors, Reda Bedjaoui recognizes client relationship management (CRM) as a key component for any successful advisory firm. Software such as Advisors Assistant, a conference attendee, helps organize the office with processes that collect specific data throughout client engagement, with the goal of efficient and effective relationships at multiple touch points. The advantage, says Bedjaoui, is that information is compiled from different interactions between client and company - across the website, inbound or outbound telephone calls, live chats, direct mail pieces, marketing materials, and social media channels, providing advisors and support staff with detailed information about the client instantly, to maintain a consistent and knowledgeable approach at all times.

Another tool Reda Bedjaoui considers a necessity is document and digital signature management software offered by Cities Digital. Laserfiche features full text search, auto filing of client documentation, and an audit trail to ensure SEC & FINRA compliance. The back office benefits include data extraction from fund statements, and social security or account numbers from paper documents, mailed, faxed, or scanned, that can be easily digitized and pushed into a CRM to populate files for convenient access online. Automated accuracy and signature verification reduces errors before a compliance review. Bedjaoui believes streamlining account management and information delivery is essential in maintaining excellent relationships.

Reda Bedjaoui, CEO of Redbed Investments LLE, has anticipated trends in commodities trading for decades. Raised in Paris, France, Mr. Bedjaoui studied at Université de Montréal, where he received a Bachelor in Law degree. He furthered his education at Hague Academy of International Law in the Netherlands, and then was admitted to the Bar of Quebec. He is an expert in corporate governance, risk management, and regulatory compliance providing guidance to international companies. Bedjaoui practiced commercial law, corporate law, and international arbitration in positions at recognized law firms in both Montreal and Paris.

