Is a Donald Trump Marijuana Crackdown on the Way?Marijuana stocks are lighting up the stock market, perhaps only outdone in hype by the cryptocurrency rush. But much of those gains have been made north of the border, where Canada is approaching a full legalization date for both medical and recreational marijuana. In the U.S., a President Donald Trump marijuana crackdown has been and continues to be a threat to the future of marijuana stocks both in America and Canada.You see, there's only so many people in Canada. It's a relatively small market for marijuana, especially considering there's a whole wide world out there of people who already indulge in the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...