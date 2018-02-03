Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest pricing analytics study on the consumer goods industry. A leading consumer goods firm wanted to estimate the effect of pricing on market fluctuations and identify strong ways to enhance their ROI. The client wanted to find different ways to calculate the price-change triggers based on the customer behavior.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180203005039/en/

Quantzig's Pricing Analytics Helps a Leading Consumer Goods Company Profile Potential Customer Segments. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the pricing analytics experts at Quantzig, "Pricing analytics solutions help organizations on setting pre-determined prices for the products and services."

The consumer goods industry consists of firms trading goods that are intended for everyday private consumption. The consumer goods sector acts as a basis for the modern consumer economy as it not only produces a considerable portion of the gross domestic profits for countries globally but also drives enormous amounts of money into other businesses like advertising and retail.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to increase focus on readjusting their marketing mix to improve their overall profitability. The client wanted to gain a pure understanding of the internal and external factors influencing the profitability of the sector from the beginning level.

This pricing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Manage prices and promotions

Relate the prices of the products and services with that of the competitors

To read more, request a free proposal

This pricing analytics solution provided predictive insights on:

Building robust pricing capabilities to achieve a positive impact on the bottom line

Identifying ways to robustly position products

To learn more, request a free proposal

View the complete pricing analytics study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/consumer-goods-industry-pricing-analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180203005039/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us