The global poly aluminum chloride market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report categorizes the global poly aluminum chloride market by application that includes wastewater treatment, paper industry, cosmetic additive, and oil and gas. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increasing use of poly aluminum chloride as a substitute for alum

Previously, alum was used for wastewater and sewage water treatment. The low cost of this product was one of the key factors for its popular use in wastewater treatment applications. But, it has certain disadvantages and is, therefore replaced by poly aluminum chloride-based coagulants. Unlike poly aluminum chloride, the coagulation pH range of alum is limited (5.5-6.5). Poly aluminum chloride acts as an excellent coagulant and flocculant agent in wastewater treatment because it has a high coagulation pH range. Compared with poly aluminum chloride, alum floc is more fragile. It helps in color removal, especially in a microfiltration based water treatment process.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "Alum reacts with sewage water and produces sulfuric acid and aluminum hydroxide as by-products. The sulfuric acid obtained reacts with alkaline raw water to produce carbon dioxide. Poly aluminum chloride is soluble in water. It is colorless, tasteless, and exhibits a high coagulation rate. The replacement of alum by poly aluminum chloride is one of the major factors influencing the growth of the market."

Market trend: stringent government regulations on treatment of water effluents

The US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) implements regulations on the water treatment and formulates guidelines for sewage water and wastewater treatment. Federal clean water and safe drinking water laws and municipal wastewater treatment guidelines have been implemented by the EPA. The EPA has implemented the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) that guarantees the quality of drinking water and confirms that the state, local, and municipal water suppliers comply with the standards set by EPA through the SDWA.

Poly aluminum chloride is readily soluble in water and is a major coagulant in the wastewater treatment operation. Poly aluminum chloride used in wastewater treatment process reduces the level of sulfur and is thus considered environmentally safe. The use of poly aluminum chloride is expected to increase tremendously during the forecast period due to the increasing consumer awareness about health and hygiene.

Market challenge: increasing cost of storage

Poly aluminum chloride is highly soluble in water both in powdered and solid states. Powdered poly aluminum chloride displays high sensitivity to moisture. Though it is non-flammable, it is highly recommended to keep the material tightly packed in polythene bags when stored in small quantities. Poly aluminum chloride reacts with metals and certain chemicals and releases flammable gases such as hydrogen. Therefore, it is tightly stored in containers and polythene bags to avoid contact with aluminum and alloys, zinc, carbon, steel, bases, chlorides, sulfites, and hypochlorite.

Some of the companies in the global poly aluminum chloride market:

Airedale Chemical

Feralco AB

GEO

Grasim

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

Hengyang Jianheng Industry Development

