Technavio market research analysts forecast the global water utility monitoring system market to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global water utility monitoring system market based on technology (advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and automatic meter reading (AMR)) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the following two market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global water utility monitoring system market:

Increasing burden on water utilities owing to need for water recycling and reuse

Stringent government laws on water industry

Increase in population and urbanization has led to a high demand for water resources. With the increase in water scarcity and energy cost, utilities are finding it difficult to manage water distribution. Water reuse and recycling are gaining prominence in resolving the water crisis. Water utilities are moving beyond traditional water recycling projects to focus on energy-efficient water recycling projects.

Non-potable water systems are gaining attraction among utilities and government bodies in the US for water recycling and reuse. These systems use wastewater, stormwater, rainwater, and water from other sources, recycle it, and reuse it in non-potable applications such as in irrigation, flushing, and cooling. These non-potable water systems connect to the municipality's water and wastewater system to reduce the burden on potable water systems and limit the use of potable water for non-potable purposes. For instance, in August 2017, the San Francisco Department of Public Health in the US approved new rules for onsite water reuse for the commercial and residential sectors that were added as Non-Potable Water Ordinance to the San Francisco Health Code.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forautomation, "Due to the increase in water recycling projects such as non-potable water systems, water utilities will require water utility monitoring systems for proper integration and management of monitoring and control of water utilities."

Global water utility monitoring system market segmentation

The AMI technology segment has been gaining traction in the water industry as water utilities are increasingly focusing on improving customer service and enhancing operational efficiency. However, some utilities still rely on AMR for water metering purposes due to the significantly less cost incurred.

The Americas was the leading region for the global water utility monitoring system market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 32%. During the forecast period, EMEA will witness a decrement of 0.05% in market share, while the Americas will see a decrement of 0.30%. APAC's market share will increase by 0.35%.

