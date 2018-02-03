Technavio market research analysts forecast the global chest drainage unit market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180203005013/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global chest drainage unit market 2018-2022 under their healthcare and life sciences library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global chest drainage unit market by product which includes traditional drains and mobile drains. The report also provides an analysis of the market's growth prospects across different geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases

Respiratory diseases affect the organs of the respiratory system such as the pharynx, larynx, trachea, lungs, and bronchi. Breathing issues occur due to imbalances in air pressure near the lungs. Hence, chest drainage units are essential for people with diseases of the respiratory system as they help restore normal pressure around the lungs.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research, "Asthma and COPD are the most common respiratory diseases due to their high prevalence across the world. According to the CDC, 24.6 million people had asthma and 3,615 people died due to the disease in 2015, in the US. Due to the specific nature of chest drainage units, vendors must promote their products extensively to ensure that the features and advantages of their products reach the end-users."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global chest drainage unit market segmentation

Based on product, the global chest drainage unit market has been segmented into traditional drains and mobile drains. In 2017, the traditional drains segment held a share of around 72%, which was due to the high use of traditional drains in emergency rooms (ERs). The mobile drains segment held a smaller share however, this is expected to increase over the forecast period owing to high utility of mobile drains during post-operative care to prevent pulmonary embolism (PE).

The Americas was the leading region for the global chest drainage unit market, owing to the high number of cardiothoracic surgeries in the region. The Americas was followed by EMEA, which held approximately 32% share due to the high geriatric population in the region. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in medical tourism in the region, especially for cardiovascular surgeries.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180203005013/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com