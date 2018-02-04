

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced that it would restrict the growth of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) until the company sufficiently improves its governance and controls. The Board found that, in recent years, Wells Fargo pursued a business strategy that prioritized its overall growth without ensuring appropriate management of all key risks. The announced action will restrict Wells Fargo's growth until its governance and risk management sufficiently improves but will not require the firm to cease current activities, including accepting customer deposits or making consumer loans.



Wells Fargo stated that the company is confident it will satisfy the requirements of the consent order it entered into with with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Under the consent order, the company will provide plans to the Federal Reserve within 60 days that detail what already has been done, and is planned, to further enhance the board's governance oversight. Wells Fargo will submit a plan to further improve the company's firm-wide compliance and operational risk management program.



The order limits on the growth of the company's total consolidated assets to the level as of December 31, 2017. The asset limitation will remain in effect until third-party reviews have been completed to the satisfaction of the Federal Reserve. Wells Fargo said, based on its preliminary analysis of one set of assumptions for prospective balance sheet optimization activities to manage within the asset cap, the company estimates its 2018 net income would be reduced by approximately $300 to $400 million after tax.



The actions under the plan have included: separating the roles of chairman and CEO and amending the company's by-laws to require an independent chair; and electing six new independent directors in 2017 as five directors retired, bringing to eight the total number of directors elected since 2015, and planned refreshment of an additional four directors in 2018. The plan also includes conducting a board self-evaluation in 2017 facilitated by Mary Jo White, a senior partner at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and former chair of the SEC.



After Federal Reserve approval, the company will engage independent third parties to conduct a review to be completed no later than September 30, 2018 to confirm adoption and implementation of the plans.



Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan said: 'While operating under this constraint, we are open for business and we will continue to serve our customers' financial needs including saving, borrowing, and investing. I want to repeat, we are open for business.'



