XNT Limited: CrytpoCharity.org launches global crypto-fund-raising campaign to fight cancer

February 4, 2018

CrytpoCharity.org, a blockchain-powered philanthrophy solution has chosen today, World Cancer Day 2018, to launch its global fund-raising campaign.

On World Cancer Day the entire planet unites in the fight against this deadly disease. The crypto community can't and shouldn't stay sidelined during this global initiative.

This is the day to remind society about the vital role individuals can play to make change happen. The crypto community is perfectly positioned to empower charities in their fight against cancer.

All proceeds collected during the campaign will go towards the Serenity Garden Project at the Oncology Centre in Malta and directly and concretely increases the wellbeing and quality of life of patients.

Charity with digital assets on a blockchain makes it possible to donate in a fast, cheap, secure and transparent way. Philanthropists will be eligible to receive Charitable tokens for every 1 euro equivalent of digital asset donation.

H.E. Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of Malta shares the mission of CryptoCharity campaign: "I envisage that the gardens will provide a soothing distraction, and help the patients achieve a sense of control; encourage family and friends to be with their loved ones in a pleasant, social environment; and offer opportunities for movement and light exercise. The proposed gardens will thus form an integral part of the Oncology Centre."

Gregory Klumov, the co-founder of STASIS, commented: "Too often the cryptocurrency and blockchain community speaks of what may someday be possible with this new technology. We believe it is time to show what is possible now and to use our knowledge and expertise towards changing lives for the better. We are on a mission to bridge the gap between decentralized finance and the people - and we are delighted to be able to contribute to this wonderful initiative and help usher philanthropy into a new era.

CrytpoCharity.org hopes to raise at least 200,000 euro or the equivalent thereof which will be transferred in full to the MCCFF.

CrytpoCharity (http://cryptocharity.org) is a blockchain-powered solution designed to facilitate the process of donations built on the STASIS platform technology.

STASIS Platform (http://stasis.net) is a financial and technological infrastructure for launching digital assets reserved by traditional financial instruments with the regular state audit.

The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) (https://www.mccff.org.mt/en/about-mccff/) is a non-profit organisation based in Valletta, Malta. The foundation is Chaired by H.E. Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, the President of Malta, and is aimed at supporting individuals and entities to improve the health, quality of life and wellbeing of people in time of need.

