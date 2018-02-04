The global baby bath products marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report categorizes the global baby bath products market based on product (baby bath soaps and washes, baby shampoos and conditioners, and baby bath accessories) and distribution channel (offline and online). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: product portfolio extension and innovation leading to product premiumization

Manufacturers of baby bath products are more focused on developing and launching new and innovative products to fulfill the changing needs and demands from parents. Vendors are also focusing on differentiating their products from those of pharmaceutical companies. Consumers are willing to pay more for innovative products, thereby leading to product premiumization along with product line extension.

For example, Johnson Johnson Services' HEAD-TO-TOE baby wash is an ultra-mild cleanser for baby's skin which is also hypoallergenic, and a dermatologically approved skin product. Similarly, Mothercare Splash and Giggle Bubble Bath are suitable for use right from birth and are ideal for sensitive skin. Such innovative products are being launched as premium baby bath products.

Market trend: health experts' and physicians increasing product awareness

Parents are responsible for keeping their babies clean, healthy, and free from all kinds of infections and skin diseases. Therefore, it is important for parents to go for regular health checkups and seek guidance from health experts and physicians. Parents are concerned to get the best products in the market to protect their children from ailments.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for toys and baby productsresearch, "Natural and organic, medicated and DIY home solutions and products are now being recommended by physicians, and many vendors have launched products in these categories."

Market challenge: decline in birth rate globally

There is a decline in birth rates in developing countries, such as India, China, and Brazil, as well as in developed countries such as the UK, the US, France, Japan, and Canada. The decline is due to the increase in unmarried population and a decrease in the number of children in families. The major factor behind the decline is that parents are not financially stable to have children and care for them. Therefore, vendors need to concentrate on rural areas where there is a higher potential for bath products as there are a greater number of children in a family as compared to urban areas.

Some of the major contributors in the global baby bath products market:

Beiersdorf

Chicco

Johnson Johnson Services

Mothercare

Pigeon

Unilever

