Technavio's latest market research report on the global cultured dairy products market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180204005040/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cultured dairy products market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global cultured dairy products market will grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period owing to new product launches which is emerging as a major factor driving the market's growth.

New product development, improved taste and versatility, as well as high levels of marketing support, will increase the demand for cultured dairy products in the market, which has witnessed a rise in the number of new product launches in the past few years.

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

The three emerging market trends driving the global cultured dairy products market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing demand for organic cultured dairy products

Increasing launches of limited-edition and frozen cultured dairy products

Growing demand for snack packs of cultured dairy products

Growing demand for organic cultured dairy products

Organic food and beverages are becoming popular due to their health benefits. In 2014, Germany accounted for 13% of the retail sales share of organic food globally. In the UK, many socially conscious millennials and older consumers have started to choose organic food, which is currently a niche category (that accounted for 1.4% of the UK food and drink market in 2016) but is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. In the US, organic dairy products are currently growing at more than 5% CAGR. Thus, many cultured dairy product manufacturers have started launching organic cultured dairy products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food research, "The organic beverages segment is a niche segment, which are mostly priced higher than conventional products. The premium price is due to the comparatively high production costs as well as consumers' willingness to pay extra for organic products."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global cultured dairy products market segmentation

This market research report segments the global cultured dairy products market by product type (yogurt, cheddar cheese and cream cheese, kefir, and others) and by distribution channel (hypermarkets and supermarkets, food specialist, independent retailers and convenience stores, and online retailers). This report also presents an analysis of the market's growth across different geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

In 2016, with a market share of around 46%, EMEA dominated the global cultured dairy products market followed by the Americas and APAC. This is because cultured dairy products like yogurt, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese are widely popular in EMEA. Also, demand for other cultured dairy products like kefir is increasing at a higher rate as many regional dairy manufacturing players have started manufacturing these products.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180204005040/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com