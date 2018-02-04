Technavio market research analysts forecast the global enterprise content management (ECM) market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180204005044/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global enterprise content management market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global ECM market into the following four major end-users (BFSI, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing) and three major regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the following market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global ECM market:

Data explosion across industries

Process optimization and operational efficiencies

Data explosion across industries

One of the primary drivers for the ECM market is the rapid rate of data generation across various verticals. Organizations currently generate a huge amount of data from online communication and collaboration alone. Essentially, every industry is a digital industry in this modern world because of which there is an abundance of complex and diversified data. Data is the essence of the modern-day enterprises. For example, the BFSI sector has been generating huge volumes of data, primarily due to process automation and customers adopting digital mediums for their core financial transactions.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for enterprise application research, "Technological advances in the world, such as mobility and the IoT, are expected to further enhance the generation of unstructured data across industries. Therefore, there is an urgent need for this unstructured and complex data to be processed and analyzed so that the organizations can make the right decisions at the right time. Thus, with the increase in the volumes of data being generated, the adoption of ECM solutions is expected to rise during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global ECM market segmentation

Of the four end-user segments, the BFSI segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for 28% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to decrease by more than 2% by 2022. The fastest growing end-user is retail, which will account for over 14% of the total market share by 2022.

In 2017, the Americas accounted for more than 47% of the total market share. The dominance of the region was mainly due to the overall maturity and growth of the industrial and private sectors. There is a high concentration of top industries in the region. Also, this region is an early adopter of modern technologies. The region is witnessing the generation of huge volumes of data, owing to the advent of modern technologies and the rising applications of IoT. The Americas was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180204005044/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com