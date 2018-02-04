The global fast food marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180204005046/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fast food market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global fast food market based on product types such as vegetarian fast food and non-vegetarian fast food. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Save more with Technavio.Buy 2 reports and get the third for free ViewTechnavio's latest discounts and promotions

Market driver: changing consumer taste preferences

Consumers' taste preferences are influenced by factors such as cultural and ethnic diversity. As many consumers are moving to cities for their work, they are increasingly getting exposed to various cultures and are getting the opportunity to try various cuisines. Most of the sales generated from fast-food outlets are due to the scarcity of time associated with urban lifestyle.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food service research, "Many consumers are showing an inclination toward multicuisine food items. To meet this demand, fast food operators are coming up with a variety of new products on their menus. Hence, the change in consumer taste preferences is making a positive impact on the growth of the market."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: expansion to various regions

As consumers across countries are showing an interest in experimenting with fast food, vendors are focusing on expanding their business into various geographical areas. Most quick service restaurants have a simple, attractive ambience which appeals to consumers. The fast food available in such restaurants is appetizing and are quick to make, as the name implies.

The number of quick-service restaurants across various countries has increased significantly. To cater to consumer interest, operators are introducing new outlets with an innovative and varied menu. For example, in 2016, Yum! Brands opened 2,316 restaurants across various countries. The increase in the number of fast food outlets and the expansion to new geographical areas will lead to further growth of the fast food market during the forecast period.

Market challenge: health concerns pertaining to the excessive consumption of fast foods

There are various concerns with respect to consumption of fast food such as the increase in health issues such as obesity and diabetes. The rising occurrence of health issues associated with food habits and lifestyle have made consumers more conscious about the food items that they consume. This is likely to restrain market growth, and hence it is acting as a major challenge impeding the growth of the global fast food market.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Some of the major contributors in the global fast food market:

Domino's

McDonald's

Papa John's International

Restaurant Brands International

Starbucks Corporation

Subway

Yum! Brands

Get a sample copy of the global fast food market free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing food service research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180204005046/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com