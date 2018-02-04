The latest market research report by Technavioon the global robotic laser cutting marketpredicts a CAGR of around 13% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global robotic laser cutting by end-users (automotive industry, metal industry, aerospace industry, and others) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global robotic laser cutting market, according to Technavio industrial automation researchers:

Increased productivity with improved laser technology: a major market driver

IoT and Industry 4.0: key market trend

In 2017, the automotive industry dominated the market by occupying over 49% share

ABB, FANUC, Jenoptik, Midea, Stäubli, and Yaskawa Electric are the leading players in the market

Increased productivity with improved laser technology: a major market driver

Increased productivity with improved laser technology is one of the major factors driving the global robotic laser cutting market. Improvement in laser technology has played a key role in enhancing the cutting operations in end-user industries. With the inclusion of fiber laser, the performance and efficiency of laser cutting has improved significantly. The switch from traditional laser technology to fiber-based cutting to improve cut resolution, cutting speed, control on laser pulse, and life of the equipment has further increased the capability of laser cutting.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for robotics research, "The green laser is one of the technologies used for miniature cutting in the electronics and electrical industry, and the medical industry. It is anticipated that more technological innovations in ultrashort and ultrafast pulsed laser will be witnessed during the forecast period, which will enhance precision and offer the ability to cut different types of materials. Such innovations will expand the use of laser cutting among industry players, and subsequently, increase the demand for robotic laser cutting systems."

IoT and Industry 4.0: key market trend

The Internet of Things (IoT) is an interconnection of several things, including mechanical or digital devices, which enable data to be transferred from end-to-end without human intervention. Currently, IoT has already been commercialized in various applications, thereby initiating an industrial revolution with the advent of Industry 4.0. Also, IoT is further simplifying connectivity techniques with IPv6-based protocol addressing systems. The interoperability and data readability issues have found better solutions with the advent of IoT.

Regional landscape: APAC to emerge as the largest market for robotic laser cutting

The global robotic laser cutting market was led by APAC in 2017 with a market share of more than 49%. The region is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. The highest growth of around 3% will also be recorded by APAC, followed by the Americas and EMEA, which will witness a small decline in their market shares over the forecast period.

