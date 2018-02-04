Technavio market research analysts forecast the global syphilis testing marketto grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180204005053/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global syphilis testing market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global syphilis testing market into the two major segments based on type (conventional testing and POC testing) and three major regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

Increase in prevalence of syphilis: a major market driver

STDs refer to a group of illnesses that can be transmitted from one person to another through the sharing of body fluids, blood, and vaginal fluids. STDs include more than 25-30 infectious diseases that are spread through sexual activity and syphilis is one of them. Syphilis is a genital ulcerative disease caused by the bacterium T. pallidum. Syphilis has mild initial symptoms like a painless sore or no symptoms at all. As the disease progresses, severe rashes appear, and the disease eventually causes blindness or damage to internal organs and death.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for health and wellness research, "Untreated syphilis causes serious health problems such as making the affected person vulnerable to HIV infection. It spreads through direct contact with a syphilis sore during anal, vaginal, and oral sex. According to the CDC, in the US, 19,999 syphilis cases were reported in 2014. Hence, syphilis has become a significant and growing global public health concern."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global syphilis testing market segmentation

In 2017, the global syphilis testing market was led by the conventional testing segment with a market share of around 58% as these tests are mandatory and conducted in bulk volume. However, by 2022 the market share of this segment is expected to witness a decline of around 2% which will lead to a proportionate gain in the market share of the POC testing segment.

In 2017, the market was led by the Americas, which accounted for a close to 42% market share of the global syphilis testing market, due to the advanced healthcare infrastructure. The Americas was followed by EMEA due to a shift toward preventive and personalized healthcare, supported by efficient diagnostics procedures. APAC accounted for the smallest market share; however, it is expected to see an increase of about 2% over the forecast period owing to increasing investments by leading vendors to improve diagnosis in the region.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180204005053/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com