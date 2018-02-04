THEKEY DMI (Dynamic Multi-dimension Identification) Deployed in Heilongjiang Province

BEIJING, Feb. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --In Jan 2018, THEKEY announced the deployment of THEKEY DMI technology to the online social insurance system running in Heilongjiang province, China. THEKEY is right in the process to build a brand new system of open information, social supervision and livelihood service for 38 million people in the province. DMI technology can integrate various data sources and enable easy, convenient and authenticated personal identification. It also builds the 3-D profiling of a person. These features have made THEKEY the perfect solution for the social insurance system, which requires reliable and instant identity verification. This important announcement is viewed by many as a clear sign that blockchain technology, represented by THEKEY, is finally marching into people's daily life and providing a robust solution to identity verification (IDV).

January and February in Heilongjiang province are chilling cold. The temperature falls as low as -30 degrees and the snow outside can reach knee-deep. With the windows rattling against the ferocious north wind, local people love to stay indoors and enjoy some delicious food or sipping on a glass of Chinese white spirit. It is not difficult to imagine how worried and anxious people in Heilongjiang will be when their family members suddenly fall ill and have to be sent to the clinic under such extreme weather. The issue gets much more complicated when the family have to overturn one box after another to look for the precious social insurance card, which is compulsory for patients in China to enjoy highly subsidized medical service. Loss, misplacement and information mismatch are some major problems that have plagued the medical industry of the country. Many patients were not able to receive timely treatment because of various problems linked with the piece of paper. At the same time, enormous resource is also consumed to keep the information on the card aligned with the updated information in government database.

All these are going to change with the solution provided by THEKEY. Combining the rapid development of "Internet +", e-commerce and pharmaceutical retail stores, THEKEY has launched "Online Medicine Purchase" service which will completely revamp the current system, providing much greater convenience to the people for purchasing medicine and visiting hospitals.

The DMI technology at the back of "online medicine purchase" module provides many revolutionary advantages. The entire process of medicine purchase process is now open and traceable. Problems previously associated with medical insurance card are completely eliminated. On the other hand, personal information, online payment and medical insurance funds are now securely maintained with maximum safety. THEKEY also helped to solve the problem of "difficult to buy medicine and too expensive to buy medicine," which has been prevalent in China. With greatly improved efficiency and transparency of medical insurance funds, the medical can now enjoy a much more reliable and efficient social insurance plan. As THEKEY starts rolling out the system to the entire province, 38.12 million insurees in Heilongjiang province will soon benefit from the new platform by paying directly with their insurance and have the low-cost medicine delivered right to the doorstep in the harsh winter.

To enroll in the system, the user should first follow the official Wechat channel of Heilongjiang Provincial Bureau of Social Insurance. The channel provides all the services that the insuree can benefit from. The insuree then verifies his personal identify through the database maintained by government authorities, and a PIN number will be sent to the designated mobile phone. With that, the insuree will gain instant access to his/her personal social insurance account. If the insuree has changed phone number, facial recognition will be deployed instead to complete the identity verification (IDV) process by accessing the digital facial data stored in the local social insurance department database.

With this new platform, the insuree can easily view his or her social insurance balance and order drugs or medical consumables. With just one click, the insuree can make instant online payment with the appropriate combination of the fund from statutory social insurance program and personal expense.

To bring it further, THEKEY is in cooperation with the biggest pharmaceutical chain in Heilongjiang province to enable direct access to medicines by the users. Through reducing manpower cost and fixed expenditure, medicines ordered online will be at least 10%-20% cheaper than retail price.

THEKEY is a pioneering 2nd generation IDV platform. Ever since its launch, it has captivated the attention of investors, government bureaus, tech gurus, enthusiasts and people all over the world. It is the first application in history that can prove the identity of a person beyond all doubt. By linking the application directly with government database, it ensures that all the data is updated in real time and the verification is completely authenticated. The verification technology can find applications in almost every aspect of life. For example, when returning home to open the door, fetching your kid, using medical insurance, checking in at the airport, and so on. By combining data collected through all the different applications and keeping them over the blockchain, THEKEY also revolutionize profile building and has created 3-D profiling of its users through data integration and assimilation. This highly valuable 3-D profile database can in turn be used by many service providers for advanced and comprehensive verification and evaluation.

THEKEY is the only product that has been able to tap into existing government data of 210 million people in 66 cities authenticated on a real-time basis. The team has obtained 23 relevant copyrights, and 15 patents have been accepted by SIPO (State Intellectual Property office of the P.R.C). According to its roadmap, THEKEY will incorporate the database of 500 million people in 150 cities in China. The team is also seeking to expand globally so that people around the world can all benefit from the innovative platform. With the deployment of the platform in Heilongjiang, THEKEY has advanced far ahead of the milestone set in the initial roadmap.

