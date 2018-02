WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A strong earthquake struck on Taiwan's east coast on Sunday night.



The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake with magnitude 6.1 struck on Taiwan's east coast about 10 miles north-northeast of Hua-lien. The quake hit at a depth of 4.9 miles.



There were no immediate reports of damage or injury reported.



The USGS later reported another quake in Taiwan's same area with magnitude of 5.3.



