

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday see January results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, the services index had a score of 53.9 and the composite was at 53.0.



Japan will see January results for the services and composite PMIs from Nikkei; in December, their scores were 51.1 and 52.2, respectively.



Australia will see January numbers for the Performance of Service Index from AiG, plus the inflation forecast for January from TD Securities. The service index had a score of 52.0 in December, while the inflation forecast called for an increase of 0.1 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year.



Indonesia will release Q4 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP expanded 3.18 percent on quarter and 5.06 percent on year.



The Philippines will see January data for consumer and producer prices; in December, consumer prices were up 0.3 percent on month and 3.3 percent on year, while producer prices dropped 0.9 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year.



South Korea will provide December data for its current account; in November, the current account surplus was $7.43 billion.



Singapore and Hong Kong will see January results for the business PMIs from Nikkei; in December, their scores were 52.1 and 51.5, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX