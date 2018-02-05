

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Telair International said it has received certification for its new Flexible Loading System or FLS for all current production and in-service Boeing 737 aircraft. The system allows 737 operators to carry containerized cargo (baggage, mail, and parcel freight) in the lower hold of the aircraft, along with bulk-loaded bags.



GECAS, the largest commercial aviation lessor in the world, will offer the new Flexible Loading System to GECAS' 737-800 freighter conversion customers on aircraft entering service this year. As announced at last year's Paris Airshow, GECAS has committed to convert 30 737-800s to freighters, with deliveries beginning in 2018.



