Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 05/02/2018 / 11:44 UTC+8 *Goldpac Awarded as Best Partner* *by China CITIC Bank Credit Card Center* Goldpac has recently been awarded by China CITIC Bank's Credit Card Center as the Best Partner. Since 2003, Goldpac has been a dedicated partner to the Credit Card Center of China CITIC Bank, delivering stylishly designed and innovative products as well as premium services. In 2014, Goldpac assisted the Credit Card Center in issuing the world's first-ever China UnionPay Metal Card, the CITIC China UnionPay Ultimate Diamond Credit Card, winning the most respected credit card design award in the world, the ICMA Elan Award. 2017 was another productive year for the partnership between Goldpac and China CITIC Bank, as demonstrated by a series of innovations in the credit card domain. The Best Partner Award serves not only as a commendation of Goldpac's commitment to service, innovation in R&D and trend-setting product design, but is also an encouragement for Goldpac. Goldpac will continue to drive innovation and endeavor to maximize customer value. - End - *About Goldpac Group Limited (Stock Code: 03315) * With more than 20 years of successful experience and a leading global technology portfolio, and committed to its core vision of Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient, Goldpac is specialised in delivering embedded software and secure payment products for global customers while leveraging innovative Fintech to provide data processing service, system platform and other total solutions for a wide business range of financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retails. Inspired by the Chinese government's the Belt and Road initiative, Goldpac is now extending its superior solutions and services to the wider geographical area and delivering convenient, secure and easy payment experiences to people around the globe. The overseas security payment business will become the company's most promising growth source. For more information, please visit http://www.goldpac.com/en/ [1] or contact at goldpac@godlpac.com. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SLJLNFDMQI [2] Document title: Goldpac Awarded as Best Partner by China CITIC Bank Credit Card Center 05/02/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ae3c98605852b081f0914e59972099cb&application_id=651133&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=279d38fbaedb4e157b1a6ca2efcbe4aa&application_id=651133&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2018 22:45 ET (03:45 GMT)