Swedavia Extends Airport Wi-Fi Partnership with Aptilo

Swedavia has extended its decade-long partnership with Aptilo Networks to enable carrier Wi-Fi services for all of Sweden's state-owned airports. The extension is for another three years of using the Aptilo Service Management Platform' (SMP) as a managed service. With Aptilo, Swedavia Wi-Fi has experienced zero downtime since 2005.

Swedavia operates ten airports including Stockholm Arlanda Airport, Göteborg Landvetter Airport and Bromma Stockholm Airport. Approximately 30,000 users access Swedavia Wi-Fi daily.

Swedavia is using Aptilo SMP as a managed service to create a robust, chargeable guest Wi-Fi network. Aptilo SMP is a carrier-grade system to manage and monetize large-scale Wi-Fi.

Each airport terminal has a Wi-Fi login portal branded to that venue. Visitors can use the internet free for up to three hours, then purchase additional time to continue access. Long-term accounts can easily be allocated to e.g. consultants. Reports generated by Aptilo SMP provide Swedavia and airport managers with valuable insights about network use. Redundancies minimize network downtime.

"There has been zero downtime for 12 years with the Aptilo managed service," said Pia Lundström, Manager IT Platforms, Swedavia. "Aptilo makes operating Swedavia Wi-Fi across ten airports, with multiple terminals, simple. The service bring us the opportunity to reach 40 million visitors yearly."

"Wi-Fi creates engaging experiences at venues," said Anders Emilsson, VP EMEA, Aptilo Networks. "Swedavia Wi-Fi is a win-win for everyone: it is a dynamic service for users, and it creates monetization opportunities for Swedavia."

Swedavia will be introducing new monetization capabilities to the Wi-Fi service. Aptilo SMP offers a number of innovative ways to monetize Wi-Fi service access. While direct payment with credit cards or vouchers has been a prevalent method for some time, Aptilo SMP also offers indirect payment where end-users are offered free Wi-Fi access in exchange for watching a short commercial. Aptilo SMP's suite of indirect payment options also include social media login, APP-login, sponsored access and advanced surveys with comprehensive follow-up.

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform' (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT.