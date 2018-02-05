WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey QuoVadis provides secure e-mail to more than 200 Savings Banks in Germany . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Germany - February 5, 2018 - WISeKey (http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wisekey.com%2F&esheet=51356652&newsitemid=20160606006182&lan=en-US&anchor=WISeKey&index=1&md5=afcb280bdda056c5077ae406bf8948b1) International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that its subsidiary QuoVadis Trustlink GmbH is providing S/MIME digital certificates for secure e-mail to more than 200 savings banks in Germany, as part of a partnership with Finanz Informatik active since 2016.

S/MIME (Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions) is a widely adopted standard for assuring the privacy and confidentiality of emails using encryption, and for creating electronic signatures that assert the identity of the sender as well as make the e-mail contents tamperproof.

The S/MIME digital certificates from WISeKey QuoVadis are provisioned to more than 200 savings banks and their users though efficient and highly secured processes managed by Finanz Informatik. The service is growing both in terms of banks and users.

WISeKey QuoVadis is specialized in providing Managed Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solutions including digital certificates for authentication, encryption, and electronic signature. WISeKey QuoVadis has 20 years of experience in PKI serving both large enterprises and governments and is an eIDAS Qualified Trust Service Provider in the European Union.

Through this S/MIME initiative with WISeKey QuoVadis, Finanz Informatik strengthens its position as a leading digital service provider in the German financial services sector and a pioneer in bank-specific cybersecurity.

Finanz Informatik, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, is the IT service provider of the German Savings Banks Finance Group. Its customer base includes 417 savings banks, 8 federal state banks and DekaBank, as well as 10 state home loan banks and various other companies within the Savings Banks Finance Group and the financial service sector.

Finanz Informatik provides a full range of information technology services, including the development and implementation of IT solutions, networks and technical infrastructure, as well as data processing centers, consulting, training and support.

Robert Frank and Dr. Norman Hoppen the Managing Team of WISeKey QuoVadis in Germany, said, "With the growing consumer awareness and regulatory oversight of data protection, we are pleased to work alongside Finanz Informatik to help secure the digital communications of savings banks and their customers. In Germany alone, WISeKey QuoVadis provides similar PKI services to more than 300 enterprises, such as Allianz, Daimler, VW Financial Services, Siemens, Commerzbank as well as the Volksbankengruppe."

WISeKey QuoVadis provides a 360° offering for managed Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) including TrustLink digital certificates for authentication, encryption, and electronic signatures; TLS/SSL certificates for devices and websites; eIDAS-compliant PrimoSign signature platforms; and specialized PKI for high-volume applications such as IoT.

About WISekey QuoVadis

WISeKey QuoVadis is a leading global Certification Authority (CA) providing cloud-based TrustLink Managed PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) services, including TLS/SSL digital certificates for web security as well as eID for authentication, encryption, and digital signature.

WISeKey QuoVadis also provides electronic-signature platforms including mass signature and trusted time-stamping solutions for e-invoicing, as well as cloud-based signing platforms for individuals. QuoVadis electronic-signatures are used on more than 80 million electronic transactions annually.

WISeKey QuoVadis is an established Qualified Trust Services Provider (TSP) for eID and electronic transactions in Switzerland under ZertES and with updated eIDAS accreditations for the European Union. The company also has significant experience in public eID including the Dutch PKIoverheid and the Swiss SuisseID programmes.

WISeKey QuoVadis customers include a spectrum of multinational companies, financial services entities, university systems and public sector organizations worldwide.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform of large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provide secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com (http://www.wisekey.com).

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com (mailto:info@wisekey.com) WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com (mailto:lcati@equityny.com)

