Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF) (EUFI.PA), a global leader in bio-analytical testing, and a key player in the European clinical diagnostics market, announces the acquisition of Labo Van Poucke ("LVP"), a leading laboratory performing human medical testing covering all branches of clinical biology.

LVP was founded in 1969 and has been a 100% family-owned business ever since. LVP performs almost all medical analyses commonly requested by general practitioners and specialists. The Company offers testing for hematology, serology, chemistry, immunology, microbiology and molecular biology. Furthermore, LVP also offers analysis of drinking water as well as veterinary analysis. LVP offers a wide range of state-of-the-art medical testing services, while delivering industry-leading turn-around-times as a result of their state-of-the-art technology and equipment.

LVP is licensed by the Belgian Scientific Institute of Public Health (WIV-ISP) for clinical pathology testing. The Company is also licensed by the Belgian Federal Agency for Nuclear Control (FANC) for isotopic tests. LVP has been accredited by the Belgian Accreditation Body (BELAC) since 1997, and operates in compliance with the ISO 15189 standard for medical laboratories. LVP employs 34 staff and generated revenues close to EUR 5m in 2017.

This acquisition provides Eurofins an entry platform into the clinical testing market in Belgium and a license to operate and sell its specialties in this market. LVP's broad range of testing services, combined with LifeCodexx's and Genoma's clinical genetics capabilities acquired in 2017, in particular in non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), as well as Biomnis' broad portfolio of clinical diagnostic solutions, significantly strengthens Eurofins' growing footprint in the specialty clinical diagnostics testing market in Europe.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Labo Van Poucke, a family-owned clinical diagnostics specialist, to Eurofins' family of businesses. This acquisition provides Eurofins with a valuable entry into the Belgian clinical diagnostics market; in return LVP will gain access to the full range of services and capabilities of the Eurofins Group, which will significantly increase LVP's testing portfolio for the benefit of medical practitioners and their patients".

