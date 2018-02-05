

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported Monday that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of the parent grew 12 percent to 416.17 billion Japanese yen from last year's 371.54 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 261.85 yen, up from 233.89 yen a year ago.



Profit before tax grew 17.1 percent from last year to 624.18 billion yen.



Revenues were 5.68 trillion yen, an increase of 21.2% from 4.69 trillion yen last year, mainly due to increases attributed by Lawson, Inc. becoming a subsidiary and higher resource-related market prices.



For the year ending March 31, 2018, the company now projects profit to owners of the parent of 540 billion yen or 340.55 yen per share, representing a growth of 22.6 percent. Previous full-year forecast was 500 billion yen or 315.33 yen per share.



